APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $81,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,964,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,013,000 after purchasing an additional 992,386 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 186.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 934,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,843,000 after purchasing an additional 607,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Key Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.