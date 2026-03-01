APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $285,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $388.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

