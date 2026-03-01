APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $727.29 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,346,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,541 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 5.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $727,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 94.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $375,474.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Further Reading

