APG Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 6.9% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $937,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,291,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,575,000 after buying an additional 162,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,595,000 after purchasing an additional 56,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $892,431,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $974.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $832.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $992.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.14, for a total value of $1,683,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,267.42. This represents a 13.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total transaction of $1,072,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,391.75. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,043. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $973.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $1,050.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,001.41.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

