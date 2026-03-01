Argent Trust Co Acquires 12,229 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.64 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

