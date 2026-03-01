Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.2% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

NYSE VLO opened at $204.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.96. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

