Argent Trust Co Buys 3,589 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 444.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,206,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,728 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 55.5% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 982.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,692,000 after acquiring an additional 804,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,436,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $240.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average is $219.33. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Waste Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $2,847,055.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,483.52. This trade represents a 66.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 30,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.36, for a total transaction of $7,000,640.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 225,793 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,675.48. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,820 shares of company stock worth $14,487,482. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

