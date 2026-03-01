Argent Trust Co Invests $2.29 Million in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.