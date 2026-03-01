Argent Trust Co Reduces Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 68.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $239,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $387.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.65 and a 200 day moving average of $277.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $479.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.