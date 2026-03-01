Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 21,173 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 67.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 273,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 103,381 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 244,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

