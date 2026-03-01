Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,682 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 5.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $95,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,071,601,000 after acquiring an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

AVGO stock opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

