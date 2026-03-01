Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Aviso Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Aviso Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.7% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $319.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.34 and a 200 day moving average of $342.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.