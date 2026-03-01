Cache Advisors LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Cache Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.6% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of -295.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.69 and its 200-day moving average is $469.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,521,693.14. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $550.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

