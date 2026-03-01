Cache Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Cache Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 0.4% of Cache Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI to jointly research, build, and commercialize tools to monitor and scale advanced AI systems — starting with large Japanese enterprises and expanding globally. The tie-up strengthens Datadog's position in enterprise AI observability and could expand product demand in a key growth area.

Datadog released its State of DevSecOps Report showing 87% of organizations run software with known exploitable vulnerabilities — a finding that highlights rising demand for observability and security tools. That industry data supports Datadog's addressable market for security and monitoring offerings.

Recent quarterly results (Feb 10) showed Datadog beat EPS and revenue expectations and provided FY26 and Q1 guidance — evidence of continued revenue growth and management confidence that underpins multi-year growth narratives. (Earnings/guidance details from recent filings and reports.)

Datadog is drawing investor attention and search interest (Zacks/Yahoo coverage), which can increase volatility but doesn't by itself change fundamentals.

Benzinga and other outlets amplified the Sakana AI story; media coverage can boost short-term interest but also invites profit-taking.

Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there's no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution.

Reported short-interest data for February appears to contain anomalies (zeros/NaN and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal from that dataset; treat the short-interest entry with caution. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage highlights recent share-price weakness and questions about valuation — the stock has fallen over recent weeks and some pieces frame DDOG as having high expectations relative to current price, which can pressure shares as investors re-price growth and multiples. Article Title

Datadog Trading Down 3.9%

DDOG stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.16, a PEG ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $795,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 88,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,398.60. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 490,798 shares in the company, valued at $62,228,278.42. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,291 shares of company stock worth $48,909,907. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

