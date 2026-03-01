Cache Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Cache Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.7% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,184.05. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,685,690.72. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,542 shares of company stock worth $49,910,995. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $148.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

