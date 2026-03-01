Cache Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Cache Advisors LLC decreased its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nutanix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 117.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

NTNX opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

