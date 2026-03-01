Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Purchased by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,305 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 3.9% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aviso Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $96,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 20,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 250,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $88.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

