Co-Invest Fund L.P. Innovex Sells 6,612,500 Shares of Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Stock

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) Director Co-Invest Fund L.P. Innovex sold 6,612,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $162,601,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $9,811.41. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of INVX opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $29.48.
Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Innovex International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVX shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Innovex International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovex International from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.
