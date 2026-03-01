DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $289.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.63.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

