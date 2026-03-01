Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stake Cut by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,565 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 127,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

GILD stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.72.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,487,570 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

