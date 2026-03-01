Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells $34,000,000.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at $372,277,730. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of BE opened at $155.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of -409.18, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand. Bloom-Brookfield Deal

Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom’s fuel‑cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high‑density AI power demand. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion. Backlog & Guidance

Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY‑2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium‑term earnings expansion. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Zacks YTD Note

Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean‑power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Cramer Comment

High‑profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock’s volatility but said he’d feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run. Citi Initiation

Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell‑side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near‑term upside after the run. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. BE vs FCEL

Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock. SEC Filing

Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high‑profile sale that often triggers short‑term profit taking and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be “priced for perfection” — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally. Valuation Note

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.