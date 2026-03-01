Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Insider Sells $13,608,468.80 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) insider Brian Lane sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total value of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,430.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $958.64. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More.

Blowout Q4 results and massive backlog — FIX reported Q4 EPS of $9.37 vs. $4.09 a year earlier and revenue of $2.65B, driven by data‑center/new construction demand; year‑end backlog jumped to roughly $11.9B, signaling multi‑quarter visibility for revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record earnings, dividend raise and upgrades — management raised the quarterly dividend (now $0.70), free cash flow exceeded $1B for 2025, and firms including Zacks and DA Davidson have moved to bullish ratings/targets, supporting upside in analyst expectations. Read More.

Record earnings, dividend raise and upgrades — management raised the quarterly dividend (now $0.70), free cash flow exceeded $1B for 2025, and firms including Zacks and DA Davidson have moved to bullish ratings/targets, supporting upside in analyst expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data‑center/AI tailwind and positive coverage — multiple outlets highlight FIX’s fast growth from tech customers (~45% of revenue) and modular/building electrical work as durable growth drivers, underpinning higher price targets from brokers. Read More.

Data‑center/AI tailwind and positive coverage — multiple outlets highlight FIX’s fast growth from tech customers (~45% of revenue) and modular/building electrical work as durable growth drivers, underpinning higher price targets from brokers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stock‑split discussion — commentators note a potential split could improve retail accessibility but would be cosmetic (no change to fundamentals). Read More.

Stock‑split discussion — commentators note a potential split could improve retail accessibility but would be cosmetic (no change to fundamentals). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week — multiple insiders (including the CEO, CFO and several directors) sold large blocks of shares totaling millions of dollars, which can create short‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs. Read More. Read More.

Heavy insider selling this week — multiple insiders (including the CEO, CFO and several directors) sold large blocks of shares totaling millions of dollars, which can create short‑term downward pressure or signal liquidity needs. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and near‑term execution risk — FIX is trading at elevated multiples after the rally; 2026 will require sustaining very tough year‑over‑year comps after nearly doubling EPS in 2025, which raises execution expectations. Read More.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

