Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Price

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.2%

PAYO stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted 14% revenue growth ex-interest and 28% B2B revenue growth for 2025 and framed FY-2026 guidance around higher-margin growth and improved core profitability — a structural positive for future margins. PR Newswire — Q4 & FY2025 Results

Management highlighted 14% revenue growth ex-interest and 28% B2B revenue growth for 2025 and framed FY-2026 guidance around higher-margin growth and improved core profitability — a structural positive for future margins. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target from $10 to $8 but kept a “buy” rating, implying continued conviction and an implied large upside from current levels. Benzinga

Needham lowered its price target from $10 to $8 but kept a “buy” rating, implying continued conviction and an implied large upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target to $7.00 (from $7.50) but maintained an “outperform” rating, again signaling analyst support despite the quarter’s softness. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target to $7.00 (from $7.50) but maintained an “outperform” rating, again signaling analyst support despite the quarter’s softness. Neutral Sentiment: Payoneer is among fintechs pursuing U.S. banking licenses — a longer-term strategic move that could expand margins and product control but adds regulatory/time risk. FinanceFeeds

Payoneer is among fintechs pursuing U.S. banking licenses — a longer-term strategic move that could expand margins and product control but adds regulatory/time risk. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 presentation and earnings call materials are available for detail on KPI dynamics (useful for modeling client mix, margin cadence, and guidance detail). Earnings Presentation

Full Q4 presentation and earnings call materials are available for detail on KPI dynamics (useful for modeling client mix, margin cadence, and guidance detail). Neutral Sentiment: Complete earnings call transcript is posted for management color on growth drivers and margin levers. Earnings Call Transcript

Complete earnings call transcript is posted for management color on growth drivers and margin levers. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $0.05 vs. $0.06 expected and revenue $274.7M vs. $282.8M expected — a near-term catalyst for downward pressure on sentiment. Zacks — Q4 Miss

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

