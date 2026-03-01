MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,381,530.72 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 53,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $13,381,530.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,021,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,736,232.64. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 3,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $789,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Susan Ocampo sold 80,123 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.32, for a total value of $19,655,774.36.

On Friday, February 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 62,050 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $15,006,792.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 57,827 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.32, for a total transaction of $13,896,984.64.

On Friday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total transaction of $23,585,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total transaction of $23,029,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total transaction of $23,011,204.69.

On Friday, December 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 76,642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total transaction of $14,569,644.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Susan Ocampo sold 2,291 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $435,290.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.65. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $256.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,936,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $134,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 170,782.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,465,000 after acquiring an additional 568,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $67,486,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

