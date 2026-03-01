Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,684,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,513,000 after purchasing an additional 196,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,328,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,872,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,071,000 after buying an additional 441,029 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,443,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.51 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
