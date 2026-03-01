National Life Insuranc Lincoln Purchases 2,300,098 Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) major shareholder National Life Insuranc Lincoln purchased 2,300,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,065.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,529,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,849,328.19. This trade represents a 43.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, February 25th, National Life Insuranc Lincoln acquired 2,254,486 shares of Lincoln National stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $25,002,249.74.

LNC stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.46%.Lincoln National's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,717,000 after buying an additional 1,183,934 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Prairie LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $835,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,233,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,574,000 after acquiring an additional 502,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,504,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,952,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.58.

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

