Needham & Company LLC Cuts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,996,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,917 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 960,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Payoneer Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Payoneer Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted 14% revenue growth ex-interest and 28% B2B revenue growth for 2025 and framed FY-2026 guidance around higher-margin growth and improved core profitability — a structural positive for future margins. PR Newswire — Q4 & FY2025 Results

Management highlighted 14% revenue growth ex-interest and 28% B2B revenue growth for 2025 and framed FY-2026 guidance around higher-margin growth and improved core profitability — a structural positive for future margins. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target from $10 to $8 but kept a “buy” rating, implying continued conviction and an implied large upside from current levels. Benzinga

Needham lowered its price target from $10 to $8 but kept a “buy” rating, implying continued conviction and an implied large upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target to $7.00 (from $7.50) but maintained an “outperform” rating, again signaling analyst support despite the quarter’s softness. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target to $7.00 (from $7.50) but maintained an “outperform” rating, again signaling analyst support despite the quarter’s softness. Neutral Sentiment: Payoneer is among fintechs pursuing U.S. banking licenses — a longer-term strategic move that could expand margins and product control but adds regulatory/time risk. FinanceFeeds

Payoneer is among fintechs pursuing U.S. banking licenses — a longer-term strategic move that could expand margins and product control but adds regulatory/time risk. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 presentation and earnings call materials are available for detail on KPI dynamics (useful for modeling client mix, margin cadence, and guidance detail). Earnings Presentation

Full Q4 presentation and earnings call materials are available for detail on KPI dynamics (useful for modeling client mix, margin cadence, and guidance detail). Neutral Sentiment: Complete earnings call transcript is posted for management color on growth drivers and margin levers. Earnings Call Transcript

Complete earnings call transcript is posted for management color on growth drivers and margin levers. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $0.05 vs. $0.06 expected and revenue $274.7M vs. $282.8M expected — a near-term catalyst for downward pressure on sentiment. Zacks — Q4 Miss

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

