Needham & Company LLC Cuts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $274.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,996,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,917 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,362,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 960,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Payoneer Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Payoneer Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted 14% revenue growth ex-interest and 28% B2B revenue growth for 2025 and framed FY-2026 guidance around higher-margin growth and improved core profitability — a structural positive for future margins. PR Newswire — Q4 & FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target from $10 to $8 but kept a “buy” rating, implying continued conviction and an implied large upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods trimmed its target to $7.00 (from $7.50) but maintained an “outperform” rating, again signaling analyst support despite the quarter’s softness. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Payoneer is among fintechs pursuing U.S. banking licenses — a longer-term strategic move that could expand margins and product control but adds regulatory/time risk. FinanceFeeds
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 presentation and earnings call materials are available for detail on KPI dynamics (useful for modeling client mix, margin cadence, and guidance detail). Earnings Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Complete earnings call transcript is posted for management color on growth drivers and margin levers. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus: EPS $0.05 vs. $0.06 expected and revenue $274.7M vs. $282.8M expected — a near-term catalyst for downward pressure on sentiment. Zacks — Q4 Miss
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.
Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.
