Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $725.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $657.85 and a 200-day moving average of $608.49. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $450.13 and a 52-week high of $745.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.60.

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. The trade was a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,969,404. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

