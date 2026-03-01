Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.77 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $754,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,080.54. This trade represents a 42.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $172,315.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,001.36. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $3,385,624. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

