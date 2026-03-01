Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $21.14. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $21.8740, with a volume of 657,370 shares traded.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.28). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $196.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Record EXPAREL sales — Pacira said EXPAREL delivered its strongest fourth-quarter performance in three years, driven by 7% volume growth, signaling solid demand for its core product. GlobeNewswire Release

Record EXPAREL sales — Pacira said EXPAREL delivered its strongest fourth-quarter performance in three years, driven by 7% volume growth, signaling solid demand for its core product. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided FY-2026 revenue guidance of $745.0 million to $770.0 million (versus consensus ~$766.9M); range implies growth but sits slightly below the consensus midpoint, leaving interpretation mixed for investors. Guidance Detail

Company provided FY-2026 revenue guidance of $745.0 million to $770.0 million (versus consensus ~$766.9M); range implies growth but sits slightly below the consensus midpoint, leaving interpretation mixed for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call resources are available (earnings press release, slide deck and call transcripts), useful for investors wanting management commentary on margin drivers and expense cadence. Slide Deck Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call resources are available (earnings press release, slide deck and call transcripts), useful for investors wanting management commentary on margin drivers and expense cadence. Negative Sentiment: Earnings and revenue missed estimates — Pacira reported Q4 EPS of $0.57 vs. consensus $0.85 and revenue of $196.9M vs. $201.9M expected; the EPS shortfall and top-line miss are primary drivers of the negative price reaction. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Earnings and revenue missed estimates — Pacira reported Q4 EPS of $0.57 vs. consensus $0.85 and revenue of $196.9M vs. $201.9M expected; the EPS shortfall and top-line miss are primary drivers of the negative price reaction. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses pressured margins — management flagged higher operating costs that reduced net income and contributed to the EPS miss, raising near-term profitability concerns. Zacks Coverage

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $228,874.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,125. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 4,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,633.53. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,416 shares of company stock worth $744,315. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 49.7% during the third quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,613,000 after acquiring an additional 897,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,130,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 565,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,378,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $942.57 million, a P/E ratio of 146.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

