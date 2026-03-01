PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PENN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 344,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,361,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN Entertainment News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting PENN Entertainment this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — PENN reported adjusted EPS of $0.07 (vs. a -$0.23 estimate) and revenue of $1.81B, with management citing positive momentum in interactive products and improved retail trends. PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Surprises With Q4 CY2025 Sales, Stock Soars
- Positive Sentiment: Management set explicit 2026 targets — the company is aiming for ~20% interactive-segment EBITDAR growth and ~$3 per share free cash flow while advancing restructuring and cost cuts, which could materially improve margins if achieved. Penn targets 20% interactive segment EBITDAR growth and $3 per share free cash flow in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased — Deutsche Bank bumped its price target to $17 (maintaining a hold), signaling incremental upgrade in outlook from the Street. Deutsche Bank adjusts PENN price target to $17
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded PENN from underweight to equal weight and raised its target to $16 — another signal of improving sentiment among institutional analysts. Wells Fargo upgrades PENN, raises price target
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to guidance and interactive progress was strong — the stock recently rallied after management outlined a double-digit growth outlook for the year. PENN Climbs on Double-Digit Growth Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings-call detail and transcripts are available for deeper read (useful for assessing cadence on costs, hold rates and interactive trends). Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting PENN is “reshaping strategy after costly partnerships” and narrowing Q4 losses — indicates management is pivoting but also acknowledges past execution/partnership costs. Penn Entertainment narrows Q4 losses as bets reshape strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory risk — management has flagged prediction-market litigation and is pushing for a higher-court resolution; an adverse outcome could hinder interactive growth. CEO Hopes Prediction Market Lawsuits Get to Supreme Court
- Negative Sentiment: Structural headwinds remain — PENN still reports negative net margin and negative ROE and carries elevated leverage, which could cap upside until profitability and balance-sheet metrics materially improve.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.
The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.
See Also
