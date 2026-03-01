PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PENN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 344,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,361,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is a leading operator of gaming and racing facilities in the United States. The company’s business activities encompass land-based casinos, pari-mutuel racetracks, off-track wagering, and ancillary amenities such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. In August 2022, the company rebranded from Penn National Gaming to PENN Entertainment to reflect its expanding footprint across digital and traditional segments of the gaming industry.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known properties under the Hollywood Casino and Ameristar Casino brands, located across multiple states including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and West Virginia.

