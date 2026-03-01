PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCT. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of PRCT opened at $22.69 on Thursday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 52.0% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a multi‑year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. PROCEPT outlines $390M–$410M revenue target for 2026

Company outlined a multi‑year plan and issued 2026 guidance of $390M–$410M, signaling a path to higher revenue as it pursues pricing discipline and commercial realignment; the investor day attempted to frame a roadmap to sustainable growth. Positive Sentiment: Certain sell‑side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Analyst updates (summary)

Certain sell‑side firms maintained constructive ratings (buy/overweight/outperform) even after trimming targets, which leaves upside scenarios if execution and revenue recovery accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Q4 earnings highlights

Q4 results showed revenue grew ~11.9% YoY and gross profit improved, and operating and net losses narrowed versus a year ago — a mixed quarter that demonstrates progress but also falling short of market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor‑day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Investor Day slideshow

Investor‑day materials and the earnings call transcript provide detail on assumptions behind guidance and the commercial reset; these are useful for modeling recovery timing but don’t eliminate execution risk. Negative Sentiment: EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re‑priced near‑term growth expectations. Q4 miss coverage

EPS and revenue missed consensus (EPS -$0.53 vs. -$0.32 estimate; revenue below forecasts), which triggered immediate downward pressure as investors re‑priced near‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short‑term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Analyst downgrades and price target changes

Several analysts cut price targets and/or downgraded the stock (examples: Jefferies to Hold; BofA to Underperform with $20 PT; Leerink, TD Cowen and Piper lowered targets), increasing short‑term downside risk and contributing to weaker sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A securities‑fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk‑tolerant buyers. Ademi LLP investigation notice

A securities‑fraud investigation by Ademi LLP into PROCEPT’s disclosures emerged, adding legal and headline risk that can prolong volatility and deter risk‑tolerant buyers. Negative Sentiment: Shares reached a new 52‑week low and traded at elevated volumes around these announcements, reflecting broad selling pressure and a reassessment of near‑term execution and guidance credibility. 52-week low coverage

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

