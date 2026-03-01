Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTGX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 282.83%.The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $1,673,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,796. This represents a 71.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 46,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $3,840,855.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,401.60. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised its FY2026 EPS view to $4.18 (from $3.40) and sharply boosted the Q3 2026 estimate to $3.60 (from $0.05), signaling stronger near‑term profit expectations that likely support today’s upside. MarketBeat PTGX

HC Wainwright materially raised its FY2026 EPS view to $4.18 (from $3.40) and sharply boosted the Q3 2026 estimate to $3.60 (from $0.05), signaling stronger near‑term profit expectations that likely support today’s upside. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $117 price objective — a positive endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and institutional attention. MarketBeat PTGX

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $117 price objective — a positive endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and institutional attention. Neutral Sentiment: Modest near‑term estimate tweaks: Q1 2026 EPS was nudged from ($0.71) to ($0.70) and Q2 2026 was trimmed slightly to $1.98 (from $2.03) — small adjustments that are unlikely to move fundamentals materially on their own. MarketBeat PTGX

Modest near‑term estimate tweaks: Q1 2026 EPS was nudged from ($0.71) to ($0.70) and Q2 2026 was trimmed slightly to $1.98 (from $2.03) — small adjustments that are unlikely to move fundamentals materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga published an analyst roundup summarizing expert views on Protagonist, helpful for context but not a single‑catalyst item. A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Protagonist Therapeutics Through 8 Analysts

Benzinga published an analyst roundup summarizing expert views on Protagonist, helpful for context but not a single‑catalyst item. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several multi‑year estimates sharply: FY2027 to ($2.06), FY2028 to ($2.08) (from +$0.40), FY2029 to $0.12 (from $4.56) and FY2030 to $1.22 (from $5.40). These downgrades introduce longer‑term earnings uncertainty and could limit sustained upside absent confirming clinical/commercial catalysts. MarketBeat PTGX

HC Wainwright cut several multi‑year estimates sharply: FY2027 to ($2.06), FY2028 to ($2.08) (from +$0.40), FY2029 to $0.12 (from $4.56) and FY2030 to $1.22 (from $5.40). These downgrades introduce longer‑term earnings uncertainty and could limit sustained upside absent confirming clinical/commercial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also revised Q4 2026 from a previously higher figure to ($0.71), a notable near‑term miss relative to their prior view that may reflect timing or one‑off items in the model. MarketBeat PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

