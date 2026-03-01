Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citizens Jmp from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTGX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $96.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 282.83%.The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director Lewis T. Williams sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $1,483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,936.50. The trade was a 69.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $1,673,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $654,796. The trade was a 71.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 203,167 shares of company stock worth $16,889,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Protagonist Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially raised its FY2026 EPS view to $4.18 (from $3.40) and sharply boosted the Q3 2026 estimate to $3.60 (from $0.05), signaling stronger near‑term profit expectations that likely support today’s upside. MarketBeat PTGX

HC Wainwright materially raised its FY2026 EPS view to $4.18 (from $3.40) and sharply boosted the Q3 2026 estimate to $3.60 (from $0.05), signaling stronger near‑term profit expectations that likely support today’s upside. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $117 price objective — a positive endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and institutional attention. MarketBeat PTGX

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $117 price objective — a positive endorsement that can attract momentum buyers and institutional attention. Neutral Sentiment: Modest near‑term estimate tweaks: Q1 2026 EPS was nudged from ($0.71) to ($0.70) and Q2 2026 was trimmed slightly to $1.98 (from $2.03) — small adjustments that are unlikely to move fundamentals materially on their own. MarketBeat PTGX

Modest near‑term estimate tweaks: Q1 2026 EPS was nudged from ($0.71) to ($0.70) and Q2 2026 was trimmed slightly to $1.98 (from $2.03) — small adjustments that are unlikely to move fundamentals materially on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga published an analyst roundup summarizing expert views on Protagonist, helpful for context but not a single‑catalyst item. A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Protagonist Therapeutics Through 8 Analysts

Benzinga published an analyst roundup summarizing expert views on Protagonist, helpful for context but not a single‑catalyst item. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several multi‑year estimates sharply: FY2027 to ($2.06), FY2028 to ($2.08) (from +$0.40), FY2029 to $0.12 (from $4.56) and FY2030 to $1.22 (from $5.40). These downgrades introduce longer‑term earnings uncertainty and could limit sustained upside absent confirming clinical/commercial catalysts. MarketBeat PTGX

HC Wainwright cut several multi‑year estimates sharply: FY2027 to ($2.06), FY2028 to ($2.08) (from +$0.40), FY2029 to $0.12 (from $4.56) and FY2030 to $1.22 (from $5.40). These downgrades introduce longer‑term earnings uncertainty and could limit sustained upside absent confirming clinical/commercial catalysts. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also revised Q4 2026 from a previously higher figure to ($0.71), a notable near‑term miss relative to their prior view that may reflect timing or one‑off items in the model. MarketBeat PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Further Reading

