Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $212.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $212.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $181.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.34. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $168.13 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Veeva Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva announced eSource, a product to streamline clinical-trial data capture and workflows — a strategic product that could accelerate adoption among pharma clients and support future subscription/solutions revenue growth.

A broader software bounce after comments from Nvidia's CEO easing AI cannibalization fears lifted enterprise software stocks, giving Veeva an intra-day boost as investors rotated back into high-quality SaaS names.

Investor attention has refocused on a recently approved ~$2B share buyback and upward estimate revisions ahead of the quarter — both factors that can support valuation and near-term shareholder returns.

Analysis pieces digging into Q4 (fiscal) metrics and Wall Street expectations provide detail that could amplify volatility around the upcoming earnings release — useful for investors but neutral until results arrive.

Veeva is a trending search topic and several "what to know" roundups are circulating — they increase visibility but are informational rather than directional.

Barclays issued a pessimistic forecast for Veeva, which is weighing on investor sentiment and can mechanically pressure the stock and investor expectations.

Stifel Nicolaus sharply cut its price target (from $320 to $212) while keeping a buy rating — the large reduction signals lower upside expectations and likely contributed to selling pressure.

Oppenheimer trimmed its price target to $275, another analyst hit that reduces headline upside and can sap momentum ahead of earnings.

Oppenheimer trimmed its price target to $275, another analyst hit that reduces headline upside and can sap momentum ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose about 26% in early February to ~6.33M shares (4.3% of float), increasing the potential for downward pressure and volatility if bearish sentiment persists.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

