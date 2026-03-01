Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. QVR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,014,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. PR Newswire
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Benzinga TickerReport
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Finviz
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports growing investor agitation and leadership scrutiny tied to merchandising and policy decisions over the past three years — governance concerns can pressure the stock if activists push for changes or if execution missteps persist. Reuters
About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
