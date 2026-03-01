Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

NYSE TGT opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. Target has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the period. QVR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,014,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 446.4% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 and reiterated an “overweight” rating, signaling a sizable upside vs. current levels and offering a strong analyst vote of confidence for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. PR Newswire

Target announced it will sell only cereals made without certified synthetic colors by the end of May — a retailer-leading move that supports merchandising authority, ESG positioning, and could strengthen brand perception. Positive Sentiment: Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. PR Newswire

Target and Roller Rabbit will launch an exclusive spring collection (250+ items) to drive traffic and seasonal sales — a merchandising collaboration that may support comp trends if it resonates with customers. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Benzinga TickerReport

JPMorgan raised its price target to $115 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest upward revision that offers some support but stops short of a bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks

Zacks commentary and multiple analyst pieces flag Target as a “trending” / value candidate ahead of results — useful for investors evaluating relative valuation and estimates but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Finviz

Bank of America initiated coverage with an “underperform” rating and $103 price target — a fresh analyst downside that adds selling pressure and gives investors a lower-conviction view. Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Benzinga

Sanford C. Bernstein cut its price target to $91 and kept an “underperform” stance, representing a material downside and reinforcing a segment of analyst skepticism about near-term performance. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reports growing investor agitation and leadership scrutiny tied to merchandising and policy decisions over the past three years — governance concerns can pressure the stock if activists push for changes or if execution missteps persist. Reuters

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

