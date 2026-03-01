Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Trex Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Trex had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trex by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after buying an additional 5,251,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,904,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,951,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Trex by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,934,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,354,000 after purchasing an additional 932,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

