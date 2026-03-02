Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 262,553 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,553 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up 1.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $208,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Targa Resources by 582.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $311,618.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,677,654.20. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lindsey Cooksen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.72, for a total transaction of $100,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,172.40. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,707,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $235.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $237.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

