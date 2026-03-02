Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,622 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $186.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

