Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $128.53 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,739 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $128,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,882,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 755,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 85.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,097.96. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,115 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan



Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

