Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $173.64 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $173,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covea Finance lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 111,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 261.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 345.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,345,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,280,000 after acquiring an additional 227,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.53, for a total value of $10,141,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,457.40. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:MSI opened at $481.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Key Motorola Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Motorola Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced: Motorola declared a $1.21 quarterly dividend (record March 20; pay April 15), implying a ~1.0% yield. Small recurring cash return and signal of capital-return policy stability.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

