Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $45.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424,837 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $45,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY‑2027 guidance: Dell reported Q4 EPS and revenue above consensus and issued FY‑2027 revenue and EPS guidance well above street expectations, which investors see as evidence the company is capitalizing on AI demand. Article Link

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $147.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.47.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

