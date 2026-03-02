Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 415,001 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $168,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $676,931,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 748.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,014,000 after buying an additional 2,795,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 93.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,206,000 after buying an additional 1,641,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after buying an additional 1,582,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

GLW opened at $150.31 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

