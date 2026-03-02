Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 680,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,930 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $167,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $391,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 403,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $208.35 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $188.73 and a twelve month high of $359.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

