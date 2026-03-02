Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,314 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $730,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 393.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $260 price target, arguing AbbVie’s growth is durable and the shares have been punished by short‑term competitive concerns — a bullish analyst catalyst that likely supported buying interest. RBC Launches AbbVie Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Justice Department publicly backed AbbVie’s challenge to Colorado’s 340B guidance, giving the company federal support in a case that could affect how discounts are applied and future margin outcomes in that program. DOJ backs AbbVie in 340B fight
- Positive Sentiment: Federal agencies also supported AbbVie’s position in Colorado in separate coverage, reinforcing regulatory/legal momentum in the company’s favor that could protect 340B economics if courts rule similarly. Feds back AbbVie in Colorado 340B fight
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie received FDA approval for a first‑in‑class, all‑oral fixed‑duration regimen for untreated CLL and announced a $380M U.S. manufacturing buildout to support neuroscience and obesity programs — both add to medium‑term revenue and capacity upside. AbbVie’s CLL Breakthrough And US$380m Build Out
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie reported fresh real‑world/post‑marketing data updates for upadacitinib (Rinvoq) in teens with eczema — data investors should watch for uptake and label/market expansion implications for a key growth franchise. Upadacitinib Study in Teens
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights AbbVie as a top long‑term value stock based on style scores — a framing piece that supports a buy thesis but doesn’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Why AbbVie is a Top Value Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and longer‑term outlook pieces (Seeking Alpha / Motley Fool) reiterate AbbVie’s income profile and buy‑and‑hold case, helpful context for income investors but unlikely to trigger near‑term moves alone. Health Care Q4 Dividend Roundup
- Negative Sentiment: A Tennessee court rejected AbbVie’s challenge to that state’s contract‑pharmacy law, a loss that keeps legal/regulatory uncertainty around 340B implementation and potential margin headwinds in some states. AbbVie Loses Challenge in Tennessee
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
