Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,314 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $730,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 393.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1%

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.