Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 44,378 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,378 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $305,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $14,214,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,337.26. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $805,736.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,672. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,928 shares of company stock valued at $47,393,256. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.49 and a 12 month high of $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

