Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 7,691 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $58,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 326.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 136,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,437,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSL opened at $394.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.85.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on Carlisle to $435 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling confidence in Carlisle’s medium‑term outlook. Article Title

Oppenheimer raised its price target on Carlisle to $435 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling confidence in Carlisle’s medium‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $27.16 for Carlisle — a longer‑horizon estimate that adds context to growth expectations but is further out and less likely to move near‑term price than the FY2026/2027 changes. Article Title

Zacks published a FY2028 EPS projection of $27.16 for Carlisle — a longer‑horizon estimate that adds context to growth expectations but is further out and less likely to move near‑term price than the FY2026/2027 changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut a string of near‑term EPS estimates across 2026–2027 (multiple quarters and full‑year), reducing FY2027 from $27.78 to $24.44 and trimming FY2026 and several quarterly forecasts — signaling lower expected earnings growth than previously modeled and increasing downside risk to forward valuation/consensus. Article Title

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.83.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,810,324.44. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 24,180 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.04, for a total value of $9,866,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,555.76. This trade represents a 44.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

