Banco Santander S.A. Buys Shares of 5,000 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 335.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $110.43 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

