Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.5% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $78.56 on Monday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

