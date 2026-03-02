Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $435,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $152.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

